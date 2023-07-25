Oak Run’s Anna Boodee may be miles away from her former Oak Run community, but her voice is always nearby, as she conducts the voice overs for Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” program on channel 12 on Oak Run’s cable station.
Boodee was born and raised deep in the heart of Texas as the oldest of five sisters. She earned top honors as a student in school and graduated from nursing school. She’s an active Catholic to this day and blessed by her husband, Bill from Holland, and their two wonderful sons.
She’s always had a love for song and stage. Her first stage performance was dancing in a Christmas play when she was 5 years old.
She and her sister sang and danced many times, and even won a radio and a talent show competition. Anna has appeared in many plays throughout her life, especially while living in Oak Run. She has no stage fright. She sings and dances and has many great memories with the Chords and the Troubadours groups here in Oak Run.
She spoke about working with Kaye, Len’s wife, who directed the first play she was involved in after she and her husband moved into the Oak Run community. Kaye introduced her to Len, the man behind the lens of the camera, her husband. After that, the four of them became very good friends, going out to dinner, playing cards at each other’s home, and sharing many desserts together. Both spouses passed, but both remained good friends.
Anna has been Len’s voice over for his “Do You Remember?” show since it started. Anna says she may be miles away in North Carolina, but thanks to her background and her dear friend Len, she still feels very close with her Oak Run friends.
Anna thought when she moved there would be no more assisting Len with the voice overs. However, Len had another idea.
Len spoke to Anna and her children. Anna still is involved and continues to be Len’s voice overs for each of the videos he makes for the events covered.
Len sends Anna and her family the script to North Carolina. With Anna’s family’s assistance, she reads the script and they record her voice on the cell phone and then send it back to Len, where he edits and includes it on the video.
As per Len, Anna will always have a special place in his heart for Anna. They go back years ago with his wife and her husband, sharing good memories. Len mentioned that he certainly knew about Anna’s singing voice and involvement with the Troubadours and Chords and that she would enhance his show.
“Besides,” Len added with a smile and giggle, “she’s always corrected my Brooklynees language.”
