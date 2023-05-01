Grandma was just thinking …
Do you ever just stop and think about something just right off the top of your head? A word brings up an idea and then one leads to another and another? Before you know it, the whole hour has gone by and you almost forgot to make dinner.
Well, that’s OK unless you have hungry folks who are expecting food. In my case, my little dog will eat whenever I do; and he’ll love whatever it is. Sweet baby!
Today I started thinking about grandparents and grandchildren. I have very successful adult professionals who are my grandchildren. Hopefully, one day they’ll have children; and then Grandma becomes “Great-Grandma.” Will that make a big difference? Will my relationship with a new generation be as significant as being a grandma has been?
I miss having babies and young children around. They’re so much fun! I remember loving to go to the theme parks or to a kids’ movie with my “grands.” I felt like I would’ve looked strange going alone. I know, some folks don’t care about how they look. I do, and I always have; but I could go and enjoy fun things with my children and then with their children.
The thing is, my grandchildren are very career focused and are much older than I was when my children were born.
My two oldest “grands” are 31 (almost) and 30 (last Friday). The others are 28 and 26. Only the 30-year-old is married.
I also had a professional career, but I was 24 and 26 (almost) when my children were born. That’s already seven years difference from the oldest.
Will I be too old to have fun when I have a “great-grand?” I want to go back to the theme parks and kids’ movies and see all the fun! Does anyone else enjoy “kid things” as much as I still do? Surely, I’m not the only one!
No, I’m not just reliving memories because I am OLD! My parents were the same way. We have all loved doing active, fun, “kid things.” My parents and I went with my daughter and her children to the theme parks several times. The four generations had a great time together.
Just last summer, my 27-year-old grandson and I went to Disney Springs. The last time we had been there it was still called Downtown Disney. It was an extra special treat because he was paying, as he said, because I had taken him and his sister many times. He was only visiting for one day (flew in to pick up the new truck he had ordered), so we didn’t have time for a whole theme park day.
I will say that we had as much fun at ages 27 and 81 as we did at ages 13 and 67 or 6 and 60. Age is not relevant in these magical places. It’s just more fun when one sees the “magic” in the eyes of a young child for the first time. Anyway, we had a great afternoon.
As usual, Grandma has rambled on and on. Whether I am traveling and reporting about fantastic places and fun things or I am just seeing them again in my “mind’s eye,” I realize how blessed we are to be living in this wonderful Central Florida area. It’s not surprising that our population is increasing and our traffic is becoming … well, not so much fun. Lots of smart people are figuring out that we have our own little paradise here.
Please contact me at grandmasbuggy2@yahoo.com if you have suggestions or comments that I can add. Two new friends that I met this last week, Vickie and Jennifer, may have some suggestions that will add new directions. We shall see.
S.W. said that she was so happy to see Apalachicola, Florida, mentioned in the newspaper. “It is such a charming town with remarkable history.”
Until next time, please remember: live your best life and love every minute of it!
