Angela S. Santos VFW 4781 is serving Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we welcome the public. Several breakfast offerings and lunch/light dinner offerings are available. Prices currently range from $6 to $8.
Brunch is prepared by VFW members (veterans) who look forward to serving you.
Every Wednesday, the Auxiliary serves a light dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.. This is also open to the public. The menu varies weekly and monthly as does the price, which currently ranges from $6 to $8.
Call the Post at 352-873-4781 for the menu of the week. Auxiliary members prepare the meals and with members who look forward to serving you.
Come on over and enjoy a delicious Philly cheese steak sandwich with your choice of French fries or onion rings on Friday, Dec. 30, for only $12. Bob and his staff will be ready to prepare your order from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead and have it ready to take back to work or take home. This is open to the public.
Bingo is played every Monday, with games beginning at 11 a.m. and doors open at 9 a.m.
VFW meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Auxiliary meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
If interested in renting the hall, call 352-873-4781 for further information.
The VFW Post 4781 Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to a fallen veteran.
For further information, contact the Post at 352-873-4781.
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is located at 9401 SW 110th St. Telephone: 352-873-4781. You can also follow us on Facebook – Angela Santos VFW Post 4781.
