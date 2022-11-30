A 90-year-young birthday party was held Oct. 22 in Oak Run for this beautiful lady.
While I was walking around the Orchid Club, you could hear her friends and family talking:
“Eddy is not old, she’s a classic. Eddy’s like fine wine, she just gets better with age. Happy birthday to someone who is forever young, and I hope your 90th birthday is just as special as you are.”
Eddy grew up in Montpelier, Vermont, met and married her husband, her children’s father, when he was in the Air Force and stationed in Ethan Allen Air Force Base.
When he was discharged, they moved to Saint Joseph, Michigan, where they owned a photography studio.
They divorced in 1977, and Eddy went back to work for the state of Michigan as a tax collector. Eddy retired in 1996 as a warrant officer and moved to Oak Run in December 2002.
Eddy kept herself busy in Oak Run. In the past, she worked as the copy machine in the library, was a member of the Ambassadors and, until last year, was a neighborhood rep for Golfview for 14 years.
She belongs to the Upper Midwest, Italian American, OMI and the Irish American Clubs.
Eddy mentioned she still tries to stay active, walking most mornings, playing bridge and loves to travel and cruise. Eddy enjoys reading, doing crossword puzzles and anything else that keeps her mind active.
With a big smile, she said she met her second husband, Merrill Pennington, and married in Oak Run. Merrill was the love of her life. They shared 17 wonderful years together, before he passed away 1 1/2 years ago.
Eddy wanted all to know: she enjoys all her friends and being social here in Oak Run.
