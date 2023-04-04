Even though most of Fairfield Village’s Activities Group will be away, the Easter dinner in our comfortable clubhouse is still scheduled and promises to be a nice event for those participating in “the lively place filled with lovely people.”
The very special holy day will be celebrated in traditional ways with neighbors stepping up as the activities group requested. These neighbors are most appreciated.
We regret saying farewell to our community manager, Frank Maxwell, who has accepted another position effective immediately. Frank was very “forward looking” and sincerely tried to make many positive improvements.
Personally, your reporter was always so impressed with Maxwell’s professionalism and sincere efforts to handle any issue with quick and efficient responses. As with any manager, he had those for whom he could not find a workable solution, but his effort to be cooperative was always evident to most of the community.
We wish Frank Maxwell success in his new endeavors while we anticipate welcoming another new community manager and wish that person well in what, obviously, is a difficult position dealing with corporate and residential issues.
During this most holy time, we believers in FFV wish for all Christians a glorious Easter as we declare, “He is risen! He is risen indeed!”
We continue to support our first responders, our medical community, and our military along with all their families. We recognize and fully appreciate all your sacrifices for our wellbeing in our beautiful U.S.A. and around the world.
In closing and in anticipation of Easter Sunday, we shout, “Hallelujah!”
He is risen!
He is risen indeed!
God be praised!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.