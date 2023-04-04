Spring is in the air and hopefully we have a bounce in our steps as well! What a beautiful time of year. I’ve always felt after cold weather it’s such a blessing to open the windows and let the air blow through the house. Of course, if you suffer from allergies, it can be troublesome. Guess we all have to try to adjust.
The “Earth Angels” of Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club have been rather busy sprucing up the OP Veterans Park in this community for all to enjoy. I was able to catch them pulling weeds, trimming dead flowers, making this park more beautiful than it ever has been. They’ve tirelessly taken on this project since it had been neglected in the past and the improvements are outstanding! Believe me, they were getting down to the nitty gritty of “playing in the dirt.” Not only that, they were having fun as they worked!
I know I appreciate this as well as all the residents do. I never was one who liked seeing a worm or two, but they didn’t seem to mind! They have made this park an area the “powers that be” and the OP community proud to show off to our family and friends who come to visit. I don’t know of any other community in this area or elsewhere who have these types of dedicated ladies. It truly is a very special place to honor our veterans throughout the year!
Please join the Earth Angels of OP and acknowledge the special people at The Garden Spot of the Sunshine State, LLC., 5960 South Pine Ave. in Ocala. The owners are Anita and Kevin Adams, and they graciously donated flower plants worth hundreds of dollars in honor of the OP veterans. This truly was an act of “love and kindness.” Anita advised that she has had a passion for plants her entire life, and this is a fulfillment of a dream.
Anita wanted to share this story which gave her the inspiration to donate the flowers. She had a friend, mentor and hero for over 20 years named Andy Buglione who passed last year at the age of 95. He was a true patriot and had joined the Merchant Marines in 1941 at the age of 16. At that time, the requirement was age 18. Throughout his life, he was also a Boy Scout and Leader of the Boy Scouts.
Anita wanted to pass on these lessons learned from Andy: “respect the flag and country” and “hug your mother.” Knowing these plants were for the Veterans Park, it was her way to honor and pay respect to her friend. What a beautiful way to honor a friend. We could use and need more Anitas in the world! This wonderful deed certainly can make everyone smile!
Thanks, Anita and Kevin, and if you happen to stop into their shop, be sure and tell them thanks for their generosity as well as we thank our veterans.
The beautiful Earth Angels are: Patty Benosky, Sherry Cruz, Peggy Maragioglio, Jane Showerman, Cheryl Tibbetts, Lita Wakefield and Helen Young. If you should see them out and about in your travels, please give them a handshake or wave. Throughout the year, some residents have also anomalously donated to help with the maintenance of this park and that’s so appreciated as well.
Keep smiling, stay safe and get that bounce in your step … one at a time!
