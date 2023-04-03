This years’ upcoming Boomtown Festival on Saturday, April 15, could just be the biggest one ever.
Besides being larger, the 2023 event is the 50th anniversary of the Boomtown celebration.
Antique cars, classic cars, crafters, cowboys and festival food are all part of the fun lined up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the busy Saturday. The annual festival is in celebration of the discovery of phosphate in Dunnellon and the subsequent “boom” that followed as those seeking to get rich flocked to the area in the 1890s.
The festival is organized by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association. Judy Terwilliger, executive director for the DCBA, said she was expecting to have more than 100 craft booths and 15 food trucks with room for 10 additional vendors. Booths will be set up along West Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon’s Historic District.
Cowboy shows will be staged throughout the late morning and early afternoon behind the Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon building.
One lucky person will have the opportunity to win a prize of $200, but first they will have to stuff their face with lots of pies from the Front Porch. The restaurant is once again sponsoring the contest. The contest begins at 1 p.m on Cedar Street, near Walnut Street.
Youngsters from those walking to teens up to 19, both young men and young ladies, are preparing to participate in the six pageants, including the Queen of the Rainbow contest held during the event.
A car show with prizes open to all makes and models is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
