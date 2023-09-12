The Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon is holding a fundraiser dinner this month in conjunction with the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association.
The spaghetti bake dinner will take place Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Club, located across from Walmart in Dunnellon, 20077 SW 110th St.
All proceeds from the fundraiser are used to remodel the education room of the Club to make it more user friendly for its after school, activities-based STEM program for students.
The Club is recognizing and announcing the lead donors at the fundraiser dinner.
Donations to the club are always welcome.
Spruce Creek Preserve volunteers recently donated supplies to the Club through one of their “Blessing Bags” projects, and Oak Run couple Tom and Janis Holte-Pavlatos donated 50 hand-painted rocks by Janis to the Club.
The meal includes garlic bread, salad and a dessert table with ice tea, lemonade and water to drink, all prepared by staff from the Purple Sage Cafe.
Dinners are $20 for Dunnellon Chamber members and $25 for non-members.
If you’d like to attend or sponsor, contact Club director Anthony Henderson at 352-462-9797 or ahenderson@bgcof marion.com.
