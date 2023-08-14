The Discovery Center in Ocala is excited to announce a new partnership with Museums for All. Museums for All is a program that allows those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to gain free or reduced admission to more than 1,000 museums throughout the U.S.
The Discovery Center is providing free admission to the exhibits; however, it will not include add-on programming such as Star Lab. Valid cardholders may bring three additional guests for free per visit.
The Museums for All program aims to remove financial barriers that may prevent families from accessing museums and to ensure that they develop a love for museums that will stay with them throughout their lives. Affordable museum experiences also enhance museums’ roles as educational institutions and encourage students to visit facilities offering hands-on learning that complement classroom teachings.
This program is open to participation by any type of museum, including art, history, natural history/anthropology and general museums; children’s museums; science centers; planetariums; nature centers; historic houses/sites; zoos; aquariums; botanical gardens and arboretums.
“We are excited to be part of the Museums for All initiative,” said Preston Pooser, director of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department. “The Discovery Center is a STEAM education hub in our community that provides opportunities for children, teens, and adults to explore their interests. Our mission is to build a better future by inspiring curiosity and creativity, and we believe that the best way to do that is by giving everyone access to hands-on experiences.”
The Discovery Center is located at 701 NE Sanchez Ave. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The regular admission price is $8 per person. Seniors and veterans are $7, and children under 2 are free.
For more information, contact Discovery Center at 352-401-3900 or discovery@ocalafl.gov.
