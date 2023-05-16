Four-hundred Oak Run residents took part in a dedication for the Veterans Circle of Honor on May 6 in Oak Run.
Located next to the driveway in front of the Palm Grove Fitness Center, the Circle consists of eight large granite stones honoring members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and National Guard as well as POWs. The stones are set in a beautiful circular patio with “Old Glory“ mounted on a 30-foot pole in the center.
A groundbreaking for the project was held on March 6, 2022.
Priya Ghumman generously funded the project and worked closely with the Veterans and Patriots Club at Oak Run to make this vision reality. Visitors can now sit on a bench and pay tribute to veterans.
