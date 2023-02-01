Have you ever had such a vivid dream you thought it was real? Cirque Italia explores that feeling with a magical dream adventure this weekend under a stunning white and blue big top tent at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.
Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and thick sideburns? Well, get out your poodle skirts and leather jackets!
Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern! The ride starts with a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falling asleep and dreaming of living in this revolutionary era.
The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. These elite performers promise to wow with their astounding acts with their master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death.
Cirque Italia’s aims to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome at our strictly animal-free shows.
The remaining shows are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
The Pavilion is located west of Ocala at 2232 N.E. Jacksonville Road.
Tickets can be purchased from $10 to $50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.
The box office is open during show days from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You may also purchase tickets through the group’s website at cirqueitalia.com/tickets, or by phone at 941-704-8572. They also respond to text messages.
