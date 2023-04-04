Children with Tourette Syndrome were treated recently to a river cruise, courtesy of Rainbow Water Taxi, Marion County Parks and Recreation and K.P. Hole County Park. Capt. Britt Cottrell provided a guided tour with opportunities to swim in the crystal clear waters of the Rainbow River, while enjoying local wildlife.
Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neurobiological condition consisting of “tics,” sudden movements, twitches or sounds people do repeatedly, which they can’t stop.
Michealle Welsh Loyd, TS Support Group Leader of the Alachua/Clay Tic Disorder Support Group, helped organize the event for children, their parents and sponsors.
“Kids with TS often feel isolated from their peers due to the complexity of their symptoms,” states Heather Simpson, Occupational Therapist with the UF Health Rehab-Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases, a sponsor of the support group.
“Groups and events like this are a wonderful way to connect children and teens with others who are experiencing similar daily challenges,” states Simpson, “promoting increased confidence and happiness. We are grateful to have a local group to foster this.”
For more information about Tourette Syndrome or upcoming events for the group, contact:
Heather Simpson, UF Tourette Center of Excellence, simph@shands.ufl.edu; Michaelle Loyd, TS Support Group Leader, weticalot clay@gmail.com or 904-336-8331; on the Facebook page for Alachua/Clay Tic Disorder Support Group; and at the Tourette Association of America website – https:// tourette.org/.
