Children with the Alachua/Clay Tic Disorder Support Group were treated recently to a Rainbow River cruise, courtesy of Rainbow Water Taxi, Marion County Parks and Recreation and K.P. Hole County Park. The group’s upcoming events, open to anyone with Tourette Syndrome, can be contacted through: Heather Simpson, UF Tourette Center of Excellence, simph@shands.ufl.edu; Michaelle Loyd, TS Support Group Leader, weticalotclay@gmail.com or (904) 336-8331; and on the Facebook page for Alachua/Clay Tic Disorder Support Group.