Marvelous Mickey
Each year, Father’s Day fills my heart with warm memories of “Marvelous Mickey,” my dad. I gave him this nickname many years ago because he was just that – simply marvelous.
My parents met during World War II and married soon after the war ended. He was a medic during the war and saw many men killed and horribly wounded. He felt so lucky to have come home in one piece after that horror.
But he was proud to have fought for his country and instilled that pride in his children. I often wondered if those experiences gave him his incredible zest for life and amazingly positive attitude.
My parents had 13 children (strict Irish Catholics of course), and my dad had to work two and three jobs to feed and clothe all of us. He taught woodworking at Boston Technical High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., then headed to his second job as a machinist at the Boston Naval Shipyard from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight, five days a week. On weekends, he either drove a cab or an ice cream truck to make extra money.
It amazed me that he worked so hard, but despite how tired he must have been, he was always ready for a joke, or had one to tell himself. His constant smile brightened my darkest hour.
I remember asking him once how he was able to be so happy all the time because he had to work so hard. He looked at me very puzzled and said, “I’m so lucky to have 13 beautiful children, why wouldn’t I be happy?” That response warms my heart to this day. He was a marvel.
He was so proud of all of his children, even for the little things, which encouraged us to try even harder to do our best and achieve more and more. He instilled a strong work ethic in all of his children, and our successes in life are due to the examples he set.
He loved his family with all his heart and showed it with every breath he took.
My memories still make me smile of all the Christmas Eve’s where he was up all night, putting toys together and making special placards to place on each child’s pile of gifts. Then he’d line us up on the stairs, taking pictures of all of us eagerly waiting to run to the tree to find our gifts from Santa. I feel blessed to this day remembering those special holidays and how lucky I am to have them.
It has been said that a man who is rich in treasures may die and be forgotten, but a man who is rich in family and friends will forever be alive in the hearts of those who knew him.
Thank you, Marvelous Mickey, for being my dad. You are forever in my heart.
– Dotty Holian
