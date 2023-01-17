The Ocala Camellia Society has changed the venue for its Camellia Festival, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29. The new location is at the Fort King Presbyterian Church at 13 NE 36th Ave. in Ocala.
Club members will present some of their flowers in lieu of formal judging as this is not an official show.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 28, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission if free.
In addition, camellia plants for sale will be available on both days and come from a regional grower that provides dozens of varieties especially suited to growing for this region.
Ann Greenwood, the Ocala Camellia Society Club president, said, “Camellias are an easy to grow evergreen perennial that stands up to blistering Floridian summers as well as our cold spells. A wonderful characteristic is that camellias in our area begin blooming in the fall and continue throughout the winter, when few other plants are in flower.
“We hope people will be inspired by the beautiful blooms at the show and add camellias to their own landscape!”
Although several Ocala Camellia Society members have dozens, even hundreds, of plants (two members actually grow over 2,500 plants on their nine-acre property), some members have only 1 or 2 shrubs.
“The number of plants you have doesn’t matter,” long-time Club member Patrick Andrews said. “What matters is that you enjoy the plant, its blooms, and have fun taking care of it.”
The Ocala Camellia Society meets at 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month, September through March at the United Way of Ocala Community Room (1401 NE 2nd St.). Their meetings have guest speakers on a variety of gardening-related topics and subjects of particular interest to camellia growers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.