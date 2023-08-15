Starting Jan. 1, Calesa Township residents will enjoy complimentary access to Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) adjacent to the community. FAST is the premier swimming, training, and competitive venue in the Southeastern United States.
Since its opening in March 2022, a year after sales opened in Calesa Township, FAST has hosted everything from local school district meets to national swimming championships with swimmers from all over the U.S. This exceptional training facility has not only gained national recognition but has also provided affordable access to the local community at its two state-of-the-art pools for lap swimming, open swim, and water safety programs like Cannonball Kids, which provides free swim lessons to all third-grade children who reside in Marion County.
Calesa Township announced residents will have access to this elite aquatic center as part of their monthly HOA fee starting in 2024. Residents will enjoy all the perks of a standard membership, including access to lap swimming, open swim, the outdoor spray ground, locker rooms, and the FAST Fit Training Room. Additionally, residents will receive a 10 percent discount at the onsite FAST Pro Shop and FAST Fuel Concessions.
Memberships included in the monthly HOA fee apply to Calesa Township household members only and are limited to four members per household. Membership is subject to blackout dates and adjusted hours during holidays and scheduled swim meets.
“Access to FAST joins the growing list of community amenities, including full-court basketball, outdoor fitness park, and the extensive trail system included in the low monthly HOA to encourage residents to pursue the healthiest versions of themselves,” said Kenneth D. Colen, president of Colen Built Development and developer of Calesa Township.
“Colen Built Development is committed to fostering healthy lifestyles for all of its homeowners. Access to FAST is a new opportunity for Calesa Township residents to flourish into the healthiest version of themselves. Colen Built Development is excited to offer families membership to FAST through Calesa Township’s HOA.”
Visit MyCalesa.com or call 352-353-2112 for more information.
