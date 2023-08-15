Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.