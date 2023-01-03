Several years ago, we in Fairfield Village gained some very nice new neighbors. We had no way of knowing then what an integral part of our community that Nancy and Fred Cyr would become. It is a continuing story as we learn more about this couple who have made such a positive impact in many ways.
Not only does Nancy put together our monthly newsletter, but she also heads up an organization of crafters. Additionally, she is a leader in the Activities Group and serves on the HOA board. It makes one wonder how she finds time for all these community efforts, but she seems to make it all work.
Recently, it became obvious when she and husband, Fred, won the outdoor home decoration contest, that they had quite an assortment of Nutcracker figures. That awareness was the motivation for the following photos and bits of information.
It seems that the Cyrs have over 250 of these interesting pieces ranging from a few inches tall to over 3 feet in height. Fortunately, they have a storage unit where these pieces of art can be safely and lovingly kept secure in multiple padded bins.
Nancy remembers fondly how her mother loved these figures and brought one very special one with her when she joined the Cyr’s household in 1996. Both Fred and Nancy became interested and began adding to that original collector’s item.
Nancy said that her German and Swedish heritage played into her interest. The addition of a number of gnome figures in recent years show her Swedish roots; however, the Nutcrackers definitely are the major focus of her Christmas decorations.
Hopefully, you will enjoy and appreciate the accompanying photos of some of these most prized possessions.
From Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely people (with interesting collections),” we hope that your new year has begun positively and joyfully.
As always, we thank our first responders, medical personnel, and our country’s military for keeping us safe and able to look ahead to a brighter future than many have experienced over the past three years.
God willing, Americans will find solutions to pressing issues and we can emerge stronger and be more of an example of productive living and a help to the less fortunate countries of the world. We have always been blessed almost beyond belief. Hopefully, we can continue to share these blessings with those who most need assistance.
Be positive! Be diligent! Be happy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.