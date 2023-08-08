The Bunco Club at Oak Run meets 6-8:30 p.m. every Saturday at the Island Club.
“This group has an average of 26 people a week to play,” said Lyn Carter, coordinator for Bunco. “The Bunco gang gather for a fun night, socializing with neighbors and rolling the dice, hoping to win. (It’s) only $3 per person, and all money taken in is given back out for the wins.”
This group tries to get together every couple of months to do something different as a group, as they did at their most recent meeting on July 26, when Lyn opened her home up and all members brought a delicious dish.
The group enjoyed some games, directed by Lyn: bingo, horse racing, guess how many candies in the jar and even a Plinko game her husband made, similar to the one played on The Price is Right.
Club members Kim Luciano and Ted Bushey mentioned they enjoy this game and were hooked after the first time played. And it’s an awesome group of people to be around, they said.
The Bunco game is centered around three dice for every table. Every person receives a score sheet and the table receives a tally sheet. The players roll the dice and accumulate wins. The player with the most wins is the winner.
Bunco is played in sets of six rounds. A person at the head of the table rings a bell to start the game and also at the end of the round.
At the Club’s get-together July 26 at Lyn’s, all walked away with a filled belly, some with some winnings from the games played and a memory of a fond gathering of friends here in Oak Run.
