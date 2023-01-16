Ocala Civic Theatre and Marion Cultural Alliance proudly present “Words, Music, Art … A Love Story” at the Brick City Center for the Arts from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.
After a hiatus of several years, the vocal ensemble Brick City Cabaret Company is back with this snappy, sophisticated revue, featuring some of our region’s finest vocal talent. Both poignant and playful, it’s a delightfully PG-13 exploration of romance through songs from the heart of New York’s vibrant cabaret scene and the best of Broadway.
Assisted by Vocal Director Jessica Mongerio, Brick City Cabaret Company is led and accompanied by Artistic and Music Director Jason Bartosic, OCT’s resident music director. The concert will feature unforgettable performances from Becca Ashley, Sam Duggar, Jessica Mongerio, Adam Pryor, Victoria Sexton, James Taylor III, Scotty Tomas, and Megan Wager.
This collaborative fundraiser to benefit Ocala Civic Theatre and Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) is presented in tandem with MCA’s exhibit “A Love Story: Paintings by Ro Martinez.”
Together, the words, music, and art will explore that crazy little thing we call love. It’s a wonderful way to get into the Valentine’s Day mood a little early!
And for a delicious touch, La Casella Catering will provide heavy hors d’oeuvres, both sweet and savory, with a signature cocktail, wine, and beer. Come for cocktail hour to enjoy the food, drinks, and exhibit before the show!
There will be three performances, held at the Brick City Center for the Arts (23 S.W. Broadway St. in downtown Ocala): at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 (doors open at 7 p.m.); at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 (doors open at 7 p.m.); and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.12 (doors open at 2 p.m.)
Advance reservations are strongly recommended, as seating is extremely limited. Purchase tickets in advance at $65 per person or $120 per couple. If seating is still available, tickets at the door will be $70 per person or $130 per couple. So don’t wait – treat your Valentine now!
Tickets are on sale now at the OCT box office. Purchase in person or over the phone at (352) 236-2274, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. To buy tickets online at any time, visit www.ocalacivic theatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.