The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala was proud to present a check for $11,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County after our fantastically successful Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors, on Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida.
Generous companies and individuals in the Ocala area donated these monies to our event to support the wonderful organization.
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is an organization designed to include seniors in all aspects of 21st-century life. From active participation in fundraising events to learning today’s technology, we encourage an engaged presence and a forward-looking perspective.
