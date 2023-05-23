Although the Ocala Palms Bowling League season for 2022-23 is over until the fall, it’s a sport many can – and do – enjoy throughout the year. I’m sure at one time or another, you’ve had a chance to go bowling. I wasn’t very good, but enjoyed it years ago.
This league bowls at the AMF Galaxy West Alley, 1818 SW 17th St. in Ocala.
It’s a handicap league which balances the competition. This past year, there were 48 players totaling 16 teams.
As the league plays weekly from September through March/April of the next year, some people may not be able to commit on a permanent basis. However, if you’re interested, there’s always room for those who may want to fill in as subs. They’ll meet early in the fall to make arrangements on several issues, such as bowling fees, prize fund and an end-of-year banquet, etc.
The banquet was held in April of this year at the Golden Corral on College Road in Ocala.
Residents of Ocala Palms Jan and Wayne Kyker are the coordinators of the league, and they’re happy to welcome any new bowlers to the league. You don’t need to be a resident of Ocala Palms to join this league.
Please consider this sport for the fall season, meet new friends and just have fun.
Accompanying photos show the league in action.
As always, be safe and keep smiling!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.