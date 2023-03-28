The 18th Annual Ocala Open Golf Tournament kicked off with the Charity Pro-Am tournament on Tuesday, March 21, and culminated March 24 with reigning Ocala Open champion Blake Maum successfully defending his crown.
Maum finished three strokes ahead of his competitors, ending with an incredible 18-under-par for a total of 195 over the three days.
The tournament raised $100,000 through its Charity Pro-Am hosted earlier in the week. These funds were divided equally between Hospice of Marion County, Inc., and Interfaith Emergency Services, each charity receiving $50,000. Both organizations are local nonprofits in the community providing support for area citizens in need.
Annually, the Ocala Open Pro-Am is one of the largest fundraisers in Ocala. Since its inception in 2005, the Ocala Open has raised and donated $753,000 to these worthy organizations.
The Candler Hills Golf Club staff and On Top of the World thank various local businesses for their generous support, especially our Platinum Partner, 360 Wealth Management Group of Raymond James.
To see a complete list of sponsors for the tournament, please visit our website at www.ocalaopen.com.
The On Top of the World and the Candler Hills Golf Club staff look forward to seeing everyone out at Candler Hills Golf Club next year.
