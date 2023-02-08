Why play bingo at Oak Run? It’s a fun, relaxing way to make social connections, increase your eye-hand coordination and maintain your cognitive abilities and focus.
The game dates back to an Italian lottery in 1530. From Italy, it was introduced in the late 1770s in France, then into Germany in the 1800s. It reached North America in 1929, when it was still known as “beano.”
After it was played at a carnival near Georgia, a New York toy salesman renamed it “bingo” after he overheard someone yell by mistake “bingo,” instead of “beano.”
By 1930, Leffler invented 6,000 different bingo cards.
Bingo games are played all across the U.S. at clubs, organizations, churches, healthcare facilities and at other events.
Everyone’s looking to be that lucky winner.
