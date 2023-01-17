Do you know what happens when two great people get together? Oak Run couple Hub and Ann Hubbard, better known as Mayor Hub and the First Lady, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Jan. 13.
The pair met at a wedding as college students, as the best man and maid of honor, respectively, before marrying four years later.
“We realized very quickly when we first met that we shared many of the same goals, interests, and ideas, especially through the years dancing together, it’s made us quite happy!” Ann Hubbard said.
They raised three daughters and have two grandchildren and two step grands, who all live in Kentucky.
“We are able to spend some of our retired time with them, sharing and having much family fun. And, of course, we, together, share many fun, friends, and activities here in lovely Oak Run.
“We feel we have the best of both worlds. The key to a lifelong partnership!
Who knows really, but we are guessing sometimes things are just ‘meant to be.’”
Hub and Ann are known for always being there for others, jumping in, assisting and caring for all. At events where there’s music and dancing, you’re sure to see the couple kicking up their shoes with their seemingly endless energy.
Their Oak Run friends wished them a happy and healthy anniversary together.
