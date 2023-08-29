Oak Run’s closed-circuit cable channel 12 was originally started to allow sight-impaired residents to keep up with our communities’ happenings by listening to what was going on. Others said they enjoyed it and began tuning in.

Through the years, there have been many on-air spokespersons making the announcements. At present, Bernardo is taking the lead and doing a wonderful job.

Behind the FYI broadcast is Len Teitler, better known as “Mr. Video,” who also produces the “Do You Remember” program, which is shown three times a day following FYI and is narrated by Anna Boodee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.