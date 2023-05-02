Oak Run’s Bay Tree Greens neighborhood had their 2nd Annual BBQ Saturday, and what a huge hit it was!
A special thanks to Sherrie Ali, our MC, who kept the party rolling with golden oldies, a tribute to our veterans, introductions of new neighbors and dance contests! We also enjoyed hamburgers and hot dogs, with a scrumptious assortment of sides and desserts, as we danced the night away.
But if that wasn’t enough, Elvis was in the house! Yep, Dave “Elvis” Atkins and “Cadillac Ken” entertained us with their tribute to Elvis.
This memorable evening was made possible by the BTG girls and guys: Joan & Mark Anderson, Veronica & Anthony Vitari, Debbie & Dave Simms, Linda & Bob Walters, Sandy & Bob Sliva, Jackie & Scott Wright, Connie & Tony Edelen, June & Jerry Longe, Gloria & Donald Edwards and Mark Yanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.