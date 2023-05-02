Oak Run’s Bay Tree Greens neighborhood had their 2nd Annual BBQ Saturday, and what a huge hit it was!

A special thanks to Sherrie Ali, our MC, who kept the party rolling with golden oldies, a tribute to our veterans, introductions of new neighbors and dance contests! We also enjoyed hamburgers and hot dogs, with a scrumptious assortment of sides and desserts, as we danced the night away.

But if that wasn’t enough, Elvis was in the house! Yep, Dave “Elvis” Atkins and “Cadillac Ken” entertained us with their tribute to Elvis.

This memorable evening was made possible by the BTG girls and guys: Joan & Mark Anderson, Veronica & Anthony Vitari, Debbie & Dave Simms, Linda & Bob Walters, Sandy & Bob Sliva, Jackie & Scott Wright, Connie & Tony Edelen, June & Jerry Longe, Gloria & Donald Edwards and Mark Yanders.

