The Oak Run Baby Boomers Club hosted its annual Poker Run Aug. 5.
The fun-filled event featured participants riding in their golf carts and visiting five stations/checkpoints. At each stop, they had to draw a playing card. The object was to have the best poker hand at the end of the run. It’s all in the cards!
At the end of the poker run, before going into the Palm Grove Club, there was an extra station where participants were able to pay for an extra card to enhance their poker hand.
In between hoping to choose the right card for a poker hand, Oak Runners had fun with their water pistols.
After their sheets were scored, everyone joined in for fun, food, music, dancing and a good time at the Baby Boomers 2023 Poker Run.
FYI, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest poker run was held in 2009 with 2,136 motorcyclists benefiting the Fallen Firefighter Survivors Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.