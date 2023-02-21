The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps is performing in concert in Inverness on Saturday, March 11, at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps has become a nationally celebrated vocalist. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps continues to constantly build on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
This 2023 After The Downbeat Tour stop, featuring David Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature songs from more than a dozen multi-award winning recordings he has to his credit. His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, moves audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.
Any music lover, regardless of musical preference, won’t want to miss this special evening of worship and celebration at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 1100 W. Highland Blvd. in Inverness, on Saturday, March 11. Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com or by calling 352-726-7335.
