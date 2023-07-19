Born in a small mining community in Southeastern Kentucky, Don Clark was one of nine children, third from the youngest. He attended a room grade school, graduated from Bell County High School in 1961, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963.
Because his scores were high, he was selected to go to Fort Devens in Massachusetts to attend the Army Security Agency, which was later renamed the Military Intelligence. He served on Okinawa and Sinop, Turkey, on a base that didn’t exist.
After serving 29 years in the Army, he retired as a Master Sergeant.
Don met his beautiful wife Fran in 1965 at Fort Devens and they were married in March of 1966.
The couple is blessed with two wonderful sons and two grandchildren.
He enjoys traveling, has been to 46 states, Canada and Mexico. He enjoyed golf and bowling, but a serious injury put them on the back burner.
On Saturday July 8, Don spent his 80th birthday with his lovely wife, Fran, sons, granddaughter, niece and so many wonderful friends – one of them he met over 57 years ago. It was a great party at Oak Run’s Island Club. My youngest son surprised him by singing several songs.
Don said he never thought he’d live this long, is still feeling great and is still active in the wonderful community at Oak Run with so many friends. He wants to keep moving forward.
