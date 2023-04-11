There will be plenty to see and do in Dunnellon on Saturday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. That’s because it’s the annual Boomtown celebration.
Antique cars, classic cars, crafters, cowboys and festival foods, including beer and wine, are all part of the fun lined up for the festival.
The festival is organized by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association. Judy Terwilliger, executive director for the DCBA, said that she was expecting to have more than 100 craft booths and 15 food trucks set up along West Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon’s Historic District.
Cowboy shows will be staged throughout the late morning and early afternoon behind the Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon building.
Music is always a big part of the festivities, and this year is no exception. Jake White starts the line-up at 10:30 a.m., followed by R-Style at 12:30 p.m. and the Keith Caton Blues Band at 2:30 p.m.
The pie-eating contest has been canceled for this year’s event.
Thirty-six contestants are vying for seven different titles in pageants throughout the day. Those selected will include Boomtown Baby, Tiny Miss Dunnellon, Little Miss Dunnellon, Duchess of Dunnellon, Junior Princess of the Rainbow and Queen of the Rainbow.
Pageant times are:
9 a.m. Boomtown Baby
9:45 Tiny Miss Dunnellon
10:30 Little Miss Dunnellon
11:15 Duchess of Dunnellon
11:55 Junior Princess
12:40 Queen of the Rainbow
Boomtown is a celebration of the discovery of phosphate in Dunnellon and the subsequent “boom” that followed as those seeking to get rich flocked to the area in the 1890s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.