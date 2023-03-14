Pick up a necklace made of quartz or a photo of an alligator Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the Rainbow Springs Art Festival takes over Cedar Street in downtown Dunnellon.
A local happening since 2016, the festival by the nonprofit Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery is a major fundraiser for the gallery and for the scholarships it sponsors for area high school seniors who want to pursue the creative arts in college.
About 40 artists, ranging from painters to metalworkers, ceramists to fabric artists, will display their works in the gallery, in front of the gallery and in the parking lot, and along Cedar Street. The gallery is at 20804 Cedar Street.
The musical group Palomino Blonde will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and food vendors will offer festival fare.
The all-volunteer gallery runs as a co-op and is the only gallery in the area offering college arts scholarships to students interested in art, music, writing, dance, theater, and other pursuits.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The phone is 352-445-8547, the email is rsacoop2016@gmail.com, and the website is www.rainbow springsart.com.
