Think about how the world has changed in the last 100 years. Transportation, communication, fashion, the way we work, even the way we socialize, have all gone through massive transformations. Now imagine witnessing and experiencing many of the progressions firsthand.
Janet Krack has.
From the icebox to the microwave. From the telegraph to the internet. The Great Depression, recessions, wars, global pandemics, prejudice, discrimination, women’s rights … Janet was there.
She grew up during a time when all the neighborhood kids played together outside. Bellaire, New York, was a great neighborhood for families. Boys delivered newspapers. Girls babysat to earn money for movies and fun. Her “gang” was made up of all the children on her block.
Her house was the first place the police went to when neighbors complained about the kids playing in the street and being loud. “Where’s the house with all those kids?” They would just laugh when they saw six or more kids crammed into the breakfast nook, sitting quietly, enjoying a snack.
Janet was the third of nine children. A full house for sure, with just one bathroom.
People didn’t move around as much as they do now, so the gang grew together into adulthood.
Augie was part of the gang, living in an apartment at the other end of the street. He was handsome with blond locks. He was funny and well liked, especially by the girls.
Two girls in particular were drawn to him. One was forbidden to date him because he was a “gimp.” That was the nasty term common in those days, and his handicap impacted how he was treated. Augie had had polio when he was a child, which stunted the growth of one of his legs and weakened the muscles. He didn’t let that stop him. He got around just fine on his bike and had a positive outlook.
But this cleared the way for Janet. He made her laugh and stole her heart.
Janet was raised Roman Catholic in a time when races and religions didn’t mix. Augie was Protestant. But love couldn’t be denied. Against strenuous objections by her family, Janet and Augie were wed in the church rectory in August 1943. Only one of Janet’s sisters was there, as maid-of-honor, but no one else in her family was allowed to attend. It wasn’t until a full year later that her parents acknowledged their marriage.
Due to the guilt Janet felt from marrying outside of her faith, she promised God she’d have six children and raise them all catholic. Over a span of 15 years, she kept her promise – four girls, two boys (and two miscarriages).
Raising six children on a blue-collar income took some creativity and ingenuity. She would add water into the shampoo bottle and try, without much success, to get the kids to drink powdered milk (yuck!). A pound of bologna needed to last the week. If it didn’t, there was always peanut butter. Hand-me-downs were the standard.
Fortunately, things were made to last in those days.
Janet loved the beach and would pile the kids into the bus or train, with everyone pitching in to carry the umbrella, sandwich cooler, jug of grape juice, blanket, towels and all the other beach paraphernalia. The worst was the insulated jug of grape juice with the leaking valve which would turn your leg purple if you were the unlucky bearer of that burden.
The family would spend the entire day at the beach, arriving home exhausted and each waiting in turn for the shower. Janet was always first. She then prepared dinner while the girls rinsed out the bathing suits and hung the towels. They had no washer and dryer, just the sink and the power of the sun. Everyone did their part.
The girls were responsible for doing all the housework, helping with meals, setting the table, washing dishes and doing the laundry. With eight people in the house, laundry was almost a daily activity. The boys washed the car (sometimes), maintained the boiler (weekly), washed the windows (rarely), and put out the garbage (weekly).
The male and female roles were clear and set in stone. This was, until, the four oldest children moved out, leaving the two youngest behind – both girls. Augie finally opened to the idea that maybe there was something to feminism. He actually started to do dishes!
Janet is always on the move. She’d rise early, work all day, going nonstop until after dinner, when she finally sat down to relax to read or watch TV, only to fall asleep in minutes.
As a young adult, Janet worked as a telephone switchboard operator (I always think of Ernestine, played by Lily Tomlin on Laugh-In: “One ringy-dingy.”)
Over the years, as her family grew, she sold Tupperware and Trichem, worked as an aid in the grade-school cafeteria, before returning to full time work at a brokerage firm on Wall Street. She was a Cub Scout leader, a bowler, a swimmer, a painter, a card player, a shuffleboard champion, and so much more.
Janet was quick to adapt to the many chapters in her life, leading to a retirement in Florida. She was widowed in 2004, at the age of 84. For the first time in her life, she had no one to look after. Her time was her own. She was very social, swam every day, doing handstands in the pool, and she continued to thrive, enjoying the free and single life.
As a no-nonsense wife and mother, Janet was always busy, taking her family responsibilities seriously. It wasn’t until after Augie died that her family saw her lighter side. After being Augie’s “straight man” for 60 years, her own sense of humor began to shine through.
When the time came for Janet to move into Bridgewater Park Health & Rehab in Ocala, her oldest daughter and primary caregiver found this beautiful place just minutes away. Janet would go for breakfast in the morning, participate in social activities all day, take walks around the grounds, gab with her friends, and not return to her room until after the night’s movie. Always on the move.
As her eyesight began to fail and her hearing worsened, she lost her ability to interact and participate in activities, but she still loves to be around people. Just don’t ask her if she ate lunch. She won’t remember.
Janet’s short-term memory is deteriorating, but she still remembers most of her life experiences, when prompted. She does well with one-on-one conversations and has some wonderful stories to share for those that will listen. And she still walks the grounds, making staff and visitors search for her. On her good days, you’ll never find her in her room.
After spending a day with her in May, she saw people gathering in the dining room and didn’t want to be late. We sat at her favorite table where there were two men already seated. As I left, I admonished her not to flirt too much. She said, “I don’t flirt! They flirt with me!” We all had a good chuckle over that.
Janet has filled the world with boundless energy. Six children, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and, so far, two great-great-grandchildren. Sadly, just her first born is nearby. The rest are scattered across the country, visiting as often as they can.
To what does she owe her longevity? Lots of peanut butter and scotch, just not together. And staying active may help a little bit too.
What does she want for her 103rd birthday? Another birthday.
Funny lady. That’s Janet in a nutshell. That’s my mom.
