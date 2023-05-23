As many of you are aware, the month of May is a month of all sorts of celebrations, events, etc. However, many may not realize this month is also National Military Month.
This week I want to share some of the life of a true patriotic hero who happens to live in the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club community. This young man is none other than Joseph E. Kelley, Jr., who among his friends is known as Joe. This young man was born in 1945 at the Fort Benning Army Base in Georgia. His father was a military man which gave Joe the opportunity to live in different parts of Europe and the U.S.
When Joe was about 10 years of age the family settled in a small town near San Antonio, Texas, and was considered their home base. During those years, Joe’s boyhood was spent hunting, fishing, riding horses, bulls, roping cattle and attending shooting competitions. He learned at an early age from his father about the specifics and care of guns. His father was not only a winner in numerous competitions, but his duty in the Army was training soldiers how to shoot.
The apple didn’t fall far from a tree. Young Joe had the military in his blood when he and three friends joined the Army in 1962. His basic training was at Fort Leavenworth, Missouri, and on to Fort Benning. There he received airborne training, i.e. jump school, and shot the highest rifle score ever given.
His next tour of duty was at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he volunteered in the Special Forces and was one of only 12 who qualified for the Army Rifle/Pistol team.
This patriotic young man loved our country and volunteered to serve three tours in Vietnam from 1964-66 as a member of the Special Operations Group (SOG). At times, he was unsure where he was, whether Cambodia or Laos, but mostly along the Ho Chi Minh Trail.
In 1968-69, he traveled between Vietnam and the U.S., where he was paired with a Vietnam Montagnard (hill dwelling people who lived in the Central Highlands of Vietnam). They never called each other by their real names. Joe’s name was Cricket, and the Montagnard was Tonto and his son was called Jeronimo. Tonto knew the trails and how to survive avoiding the North Vietnamese army unit locations. Tonto also shared eating fish and rice so no scent could be picked up by the enemy. (I need that secret as we don’t like the smell of fish cooking in the house.) I’m not surprised that as Joe has said he won’t eat any fish or oriental food to this day.
At one point, Joe’s parents were notified he was missing in action for 28 days. He and Tonto had to go further into the jungle and mountain trails to avoid tanks and units of the enemy. Joe has a smile on his face when he talks about Tonto and Jeronimo. Knowing he felt a closeness to these two who helped him survive during that time can’t be erased from his mind and heart. He was always grateful when the pilots and helicopters picked him up and he knew it was safe when they would play the song “Wipeout.”
In 1967, Joe came back to Fort Benning to start a sniper’s school and went on many academic tours giving lectures to officers explaining how it was important to listen to their sergeants. From 1969-72, he was an instructor for sniper’s school at Fort Benning until he ended his military career in the U.S Army.
During his outstanding Army career, he received the following metals/ribbons: Airborne (201 Jumps), Silver Star Cluster, four Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, Teo Jumper Combat Badges for two jumps in Vietnam, Distinguished Marksman, Sergeant First Class and the President’s Citation, just to name a few.
The last few years while still in the Army and during his time off, he competed in many shooting competitions and started a rodeo career. This career took him on saddleback and bareback riding bulls and cattle roping competitions. He and three friends threw saddles in the back of a truck/camper and traveled throughout the U.S. hoping to win $100-200 prize money.
Joe loved this life until a bull stomped on him, breaking several ribs and causing damage to other organs. Needless to say, after a long road of recovery, he put that career aside.
Joe was a man of all trades as he worked construction at Disney World, oil rigs off the Texas coast, later moving to Decatur, Illinois, where he worked using labor skills, electrical and plumbing until he finally retired.
He wasn’t ever afraid of work as his dad had taught him how to fix things. Not only that, if he got into trouble, his dad’s punishment was to install wood posts in the ground which he remembers spending lots of time doing just that due to their disagreements.
Joe never got over his love for horses, and between the years 1976-91, he owned a farm and took care of 22 paint and quarter horses while working full time. He helped to raise three teen foster boys who loved horses, and he taught them to ride, care for the horses and even compete in competitions while he himself rode, showed and judged. Three of his horses were world title champions.
He also had a love for delivering colts and training 4H and handicap children how to ride a horse. Joe retired from the horse business in 1991.
Joe married his lovely bride, Kathy, in 1993 at the Illiopolis Country & Western Club where they were members. They enjoyed dancing the two-step, waltz and couple dances with many friends. The group danced for special events such as, Illinois State Fair, county fairs, weddings, festivals and nursing homes. Once a lady at a nursing home asked Joe, “Hey, cowboy – I bet you have a pistol on you.” I’m sure all the ladies liked him!
Once retired, Joe had more time for volunteering, which he did assisting with special needs bowling, teaching security classes at churches, helping to build a church, visiting veterans hospitals and chatting with many who’d been through the war and understood what they all had gone through. This is/was therapeutic as they each understood the time spent serving our country.
Joe and Kathy wanted to be near family and moved to the OP community in November 2020, and are we glad they did. They both joined the OP bowling team, attend the OP worship service and are involved with several other OP activities. Joe is a member of the OP Veterans Honor Guard and is the Ocala Palms Residents Association, Inc. (OPRAI) Board Sergeant of Arms.
For a future article, I’m keeping you all in suspense as Joe and Kathy have an outstanding collection and display which I’ll share with the readers later in the year. Isn’t this like watching a series on TV and you need to wait until the next season to get the update to Joe and Kathy’s story?
I appreciate Joe and Kathy sharing this portion of Joe’s life, and on behalf of the OP community, we thank him for his love of America and service he gave for our freedom.
Until next time – be safe and keep smiling!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.