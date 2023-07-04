Direct from acclaimed performances in New York City and Washington, D.C., Three Cord Productions contInues its national tour of Florida-based actor-writers Marci J. Duncan and Kerry Sandell’s new play, “Dissonance,” a 90-minute two-person drama that asks the question, “Can a Black woman and White woman – who’ve been friends for over 20 years – have an open, honest conversation about race and have their friendship survive?”
Proclaimed by Maryland Theatre Guide as an “emotional powerhouse of a production” and the play that “you don’t want to miss,” Dissonance will be performed at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE 9th St. in Ocala.
The Saturday afternoon performance will include a post-show audience discussion with the actor-writers, facilitated by director James Webb.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www. dissonanceplay.com.
The play’s two characters, Angela and Lauren, met in graduate school, became godmothers to each other’s children, and more recently, started a new business. But they’ve never had a candid conversation about race … until now. Set in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder and the summer of 2020, these two Florida women must decide if being brutally honest and devastatingly vulnerable is worth the risk of their friendship’s potential end.
Director James Webb says, “This play is an even-handed fight that leads to forgiveness, healing and greater understanding, and we’ve been honored to share this story with communities throughout the country.”
BroadwayWorld.com describes Dissonance as a “heart-warming, gut-wrenching, soul-deep experience that can open a lot of eyes and, more importantly, a lot of hearts.”
Three Cord Productions started its national tour of “Dissonance” in Florida in August 2022, performing to sold-out venues in Tallahassee, Pensacola, and Miramar Beach. The theatre company’s mission is to bring communities together in the spirit of love and to have hard conversations that lead to unity.
