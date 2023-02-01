The 22nd Annual Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival returns to The Villages on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. Local and national fine artists and craft artisans are bringing thousands of beautiful, affordable creative creations to this two-day, free event, located at Spanish Springs Town Square, 1181 W. Main St., Lady Lake.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
Producer American Craft Endeavors (ACE) continues its tradition of creating a specialty showcase of creative, high-quality handmade art and craft items in The Villages, which is considered the top destination for the nation’s finest craft artists.
Whether looking for pet products, folk art, pottery, jewelry, paintings, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, scented soaps and body products or other specialty green market items, the Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival boasts something to suit every taste and every budget.
Prices are set to suit all budgets, ranging from $5 to $2,000.
For additional information on the Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows across the country, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.
