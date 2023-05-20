Young Bronson team eyes improvement following loss to Trenton in spring game

BRONSON — Friday night's spring game against Trenton was a clear indication that Bronson has a long way to go to get to where it hopes to be in the fall.
The Eagles fell behind early to the Tigers following two first-quarter turnovers and could never recover from there, ultimately falling to Trenton, 44-6, in a contest that featured four 10-minute quarters and no kickoffs or punts.
After the game, Bronson head coach Timothy Jones, who no longer has the interim tag next to his title, was asked what he felt ultimately ended up being the difference Friday night. His answer: Strength and conditioning.
"They're (Trenton) obviously committed to the weight room," he said.
"We're still trying to get our kids to understand that's a buy-in," Jones said. "And you got to buy-in to do that."
"You could tell as the game went on, we were fresh in the first quarter," he said, referring to the conditioning side of the game. "But then, after that, they had their way with us."
"We've got to condition ourselves better," Jones said.
The Eagles quickly found themselves in a hole early in the first quarter after a bad handoff resulted in a fumble on the second play of Bronson's opening drive.
The Tigers would capitalize off the Eagles' turnover following a 3-yard touchdown run and successful two-point conversion to put the score at 8-0.
On its second offensive possession, Bronson managed to work into Trenton territory after finding some momentum via the run game and a Tigers' unsportsmanlike penalty. However, the drive would end following a second Eagles' fumble on a bad toss to running back Freddie Freeman that was recovered by the Tigers.
Trenton would once again take advantage of the Bronson turnover, as quarterback Jackson Gentry was able to find the end zone on a 10-yard QB keep. Gentry would connect with wide reciever Sean Bollwage on a two-point conversion to push the Tigers' lead to 16-0 with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter.
Two personal foul penalties would put Trenton back in the red zone early on in the second quarter. The Tigers added to their lead after quarterback Alex Norman scored from two yards out on a QB keep. A successful two-point conversion put the score at 22-0.
After the Eagles were forced to take a punt on their fourth drive, Trenton found itself with the ball again mid-second quarter. Gentry would add to his touchdown total following a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Landon Gibbs. The Tigers would add two more points after a QB keep by Gentry to give Trenton a 30-0 lead.
With the first half winding down, the Tigers would tack on more score after a 5-yard touchdown run by fullback Nick Dicepetrus. This came following another Bronson punt.
A short 3-yard pass by Gentry to tight end Alexander Henry would complete the two-point conversion and give Trenton a 38-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
The Tigers would start out with the ball to open the second half, which had a running clock. Trenton managed to quickly get into Eagles' territory after finding some momentum via the ground game.
After working into the Bronson red zone, running back Jonathan Furst would put the Tigers at the Eagles' 3-yard line following a 17-yard run. The drive was capped off by a 3-yard score from running back Tavin Brown. An unsuccessful two-point conversion put Trenton's lead at 44-0.
Bronson found itself back on the Tigers' side of the field early on in the fourth quarter after a long pass play. The Eagles would wind up in the end zone on this drive following a 7-yard touchdown run by Jakob Taylor to give Bronson its first points of the night. An unsuccessful two-point conversion would ultimately put the final score at 44-6.
As the Eagles now put spring ball behind them and look ahead to the summer and fall, Jones referenced the inexperience his team has and also some things they will have to work on moving forward.
"We're a young team," he said. "We're very young. There'a a lot of guys that haven't played before. We're just going to have to work on teaching those tackling techniques. Just simple stuff like that."
Despite Friday night's loss, Jones did share what he was pleased with most about his team this spring.
"The biggest positive is the character of these young men," he said. "Obviously, we had a problem last spring. There was a lot of problems with some of the character of the players who were on the field. This team has not got that problem."
Bronson will face the Tigers again this fall when they travel to Trenton on Friday, Oct. 13.
