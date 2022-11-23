During the weekend of Nov. 12-13, the Alachua County Task Force on Recreation (A.C.T.F.O.R) along with Bronson Parks and Recreation put on its 2022 fall season soccer tournament. The event featured a handful of youth teams from throughout the North Central Florida area. And a a few of the squads from the WYAA (Williston Youth Athletic Association) were crowned winners in their respective age groups. See below for matchups and results.
6u premier Williston Lil Sharks vs high springs
8u Premier Williston United vs Alachua (Premier Williston United won in a shootout in overtime)
11u Williston United vs Alachua (Williston United placed second in shootout in overtime)
14u Premier Williston Warriors vs Alachua
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.