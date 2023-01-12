Chiefland RC Raceway recently held a remote control car race Sunday.
According to track owner Dusty Smith, Sunday’s race was the last of what was a series of a races from three different tracks in the state.
Those others are tracks are from Jasper Macclenny and Daytona. The series was a six-race series that competed once a month.
A handful of the winners from their respected classes were from Chiefland. They are:
Cooper Swain: Super Late Model division and UMP Modified division winner.
Chase DeWees: Sportsman Late Model division winner.
Corbin DeWees: Placed third in the Kids/Rookie division
Dusty Smith: Placed second in the Sprint Car division and third in the 602 Late Model division
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.