Williston's season comes to an end in loss to Wildwood Saturday

WILLISTON — On the heels of what could be described as a storybook season, the unbeaten Williston Red Devils played host to the Wildwood Wildcats Saturday night in a Class 1R-Region 4 quarterfinal at Booster Stadium in Williston.
The matchup was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to potential impacts from Hurricane Nicole.
This game was all it was stacked up to be, with two high-powered offenses, one on the ground and the other via the air, going toe-to-toe. Williston was led by senior running back Kyree Edwards, a 1,000-yard rusher while senior quarterback Jamari Dickens led the way for the Wildcats.
The two teams traded touchdowns similar to two heavyweights in a title match, with both squads connecting on the ground and through the air. It was a battle up until the fourth quarter. Edwards would finish the night with 37 carries for 305 yards, five receptions for 60 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Edariyon Wesley had eight carries for 40 yards, one reception for 29 yards and one touchdown. Junior Jace McDonald had three carries for 28 yards, while sophomore Jamari Williams finished the night with one carry for eight yards and a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Shooby Coleman had one carry for six yards; he was also 8 of 15 for 134 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Junior Jharez Williams had six carries for 28 yards, followed by freshman Omarion Walker with one carry for two yards. Junior receiver Javon Brown had one reception for 25 yards, and Jackson Islam had one reception for 20 yards.
The Red Devils finished the night with 417 rushing yards and 134 passing yards. Kicker Eddie De La Cruz was 5/5 on PATs.
By the night’s end, Wildwood outlasted Williston by a final score of 46-35. The loss snapped the Red Devils’ 10-game winning streak. As a result, the Wildcats extend their season and will travel to Hawthorne to meet the No. 1-seeded Hornets in a Class 1R-Region 4 semifinal Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.