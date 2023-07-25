WILLISTON — Two recent graduates from the Williston football team were celebrated Friday evening, as they officially committed to play at the collegiate level.
Kyree Edwards and Reyce Knauff both signed their National Letter of Intent to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Tusculum University, respectively.
Edwards, who was an offensive standout for the Red Devils last season, is now headed to run the ball for the UNC at Pembroke Braves.
Meanwhile, Knauff, a defensive force for Williston, will take his talents to Tusculum University to play linebacker for Gator great, Jerry Odum.
These young men will represent Williston, their families and communities well while pursuing academic and athletic advancement.
Edwards and Knauff aren’t the only Red Devils who have signed to play at the next level this year. In April, recent graduate Gunnar Maguire signed his National Letter of Intent to play ball at Millsaps College.
Maguire was a two-way player for Williston, having appeared on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
