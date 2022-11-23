Williston's Eddie De La Cruz receives 13th Annual John Williams Kicking Award following stellar year

WILLISTON — The Robby Pruitt era in Williston started with what seemed to be the least of possible expectations.
Amid the inaugural season under Pruitt, the Red Devils found a kicker for the record books. Junior Eddie De La Cruz, Williston’s kicker, could be described as a unassuming young man with an unshakeable demeanor who helped lead his team to an undefeated season.
Cruz was chosen as the recipient of the 13th Annual John Williams Kicking Award for the most outstanding football placekicker in Florida’s District 7, representing close to 40 schools. Cruz was 69 for 69 in PATs with 17 touchbacks, putting him at No. 1 in Class 1R football.
The award was instituted by John Williams in 2010 to emphasize the importance of the placekicker and to annually recognize the top kicker in District 7. Williams was a multisport standout at Dixie County High School, going on to kick for the University of Florida and the AFL Jacksonville Firebirds.
Williams was inducted into the Dixie County Football Hall of Fame and continues to carry out multiple programs promoting young athletes through special camps, college coordination and scholarships.
Cruz shares this award with many of Florida’s great high school kickers. Some of the past recipients of the award include:
2010: Dallas Stubbs, Gainesville High School
2011: William Zach Cassidy, Dixie County High School
2012: Daniel John Krysalka (deceased), Forest High School
2013: Alexander Clay Holloway, Gainesville High School
2014: March Mannerstedt, Trenton High School
2015: Julius Andewq-Duarte, Forest High School
2016 and 2017: Connor Davis, Forest High School
2018: JP Dallazem, Oak Hall School
2019: Logan Swift, Vanguard High School
2020: Drew Leinenback, Dunnellon High School
2021: Grandin Willcox, Vanguard High School
Pruitt and the staff are extremely proud of Cruz and look forward to next season.
