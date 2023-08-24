Williston tops Taylor County (Perry) in Preseason Classic

WILLISTON — The Williston football team kicked off its season Friday, Aug. 18 with a win over Taylor County (Perry) in the Preseason Classic.
It was not the start the Red Devils were hoping for early on against the Bulldogs.
Williston’s first drive of the game stalled with a turnover on the goal line. It was the first of two turnovers for the Red Devils. However, Taylor County was not able to capitalize off the early mistake by Williston.
The Red Devils would march down the field again. And this time, they were able to finish the drive with a score following a touchdown run by senior Jace McDonald. With senior Eddie De La Cruz’s successful extra point, the Red Devils built a 7-0 lead.
Williston increased its lead after McDonald was able to find the end zone for a second time, putting the Red Devils up 14-0.
The Bulldogs struggled to find a rhythm on offense, resulting in a punting situation. On the ensuing punt to Williston, senior Javon Brown managed to return the kick to the end zone for another Red Devils’ touchdown, giving Williston a 21-0 advantage.
Taylor County’s offensive struggles would continue on its next drive after Red Devils’ senior Elijah Jackson recovered a bad snap and returned to the end zone for another Williston score.
At the start of the second half, the Bulldogs’ first possession resulted in a fumble in the end zone, where Red Devils’ senior Ira Warren was able to jump on it for a Williston touchdown to put the score at 35-0.
Three quarters of varsity play would end with Taylor County’s third turnover of the evening. Red Devils’ senior Jharez Williams intercepted the ball, setting up Williston for another touchdown.
Senior Shooby Coleman connected with Brown on a 55-yard touchdown pass for the Red Devils’ final score. The varsity score at the end of the third quarter was 42-0.
The JV teams for both Williston and Taylor County took the field for the final quarter.
The young Red Devils were able to strike first after a touchdown run by Terrance Marshall. A successful two-point conversion put the Red Devils up 8-0.
The Bulldogs’ JV squad responded with a touchdown of their own but could not convert the two-point try, ultimately giving Williston an 8-6 win in one quarter of play.
The Red Devils will be back in action on Friday, Aug. 25 as they host inner-county rival Chiefland at Booster Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.