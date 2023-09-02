JACKSONVILLE — The message from second-year Williston coach Robby Pruitt was clear. Make your presence known early.
Not only did the Red Devils do this on Friday night against 3M First Coast, they did it often, scoring time and time again on the way to a, 53-36, victory in what turned into to be a shootout at The Shipyard.
"You know, our kids, they hustled," Pruitt said. "They played hard."
Williston (2-0) wasn't even supposed to play the Buccaneers (0-2) this week. However, both teams saw their originally scheduled Week 2 contests get altered due to Hurricane Idalia, opening the door for them to matchup against one another.
Pruitt said he has had a long friendship with First Coast coach Marty Lee and that the two were able to get the game finalized at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
"I thought our kids reacted well to the situation," Pruitt said, adding that they only practiced for 20 minutes on Monday due to lightning and had no practice at all on Tuesday and Wednesday (schools were closed in Levy County due to the storm) with a little bit of prep on Thursday.
"I thought they did a good job with adversity."
The Red Devils cracked the scoreboard first with just under five minutes to play in the opening quarter after a 26-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Jace McDonald.
Williston started the drive just outside the Buccaneers' red zone after First Coast punted deep in its own territory that was a result of a turnover on downs by the Red Devils on their first offensive drive.
Williston attempted the two-point try after its score, but a false start led to the Red Devils having to settle for the extra point.
The Buccaneers found themselves in the Williston red zone on their next offensive series following a long pass by senior quarterback and Western Kentucky commit Rodney Tisdale Jr. who connected with junior wide receiver Adron Walker on the near sideline.
A few plays later, Tisdale connected with senior wide receiver Thomas Jackson on a 1-yard touchdown pass. First Coast was unsuccessful on the two-point try, putting them down a point.
A bad quarterback and center exchange by the Red Devils on their ensuing drive gave the ball right back to the Buccaneers at their own 30-yard line. However, after marching down the field and just outside of the Williston red zone, Tisdale's pass was intercepted by Red Devils' senior defensive back Javon Brown after it bounced off of senior wide receiver Jordan Anderson.
Brown was able to return it down into the First Coast red zone. Williston capitalized off of the turnover with a 20-yard touchdown run by senior running back Ja'mez Jamison.
The Buccaneers bounced back from the turnover with a 2-yard touchdown run by senior running back Auston Harris. A 3-yard pass by Tisdale to senior wide receiver Michael Thomas completed a successful two-point try and tied the game at 14-14.
With both teams able to score once more, the Red Devils had a chance to take the lead before halftime.
Senior quarterback Shamon "Shooby" Coleman completed a few passes to eventually set Williston up inside the First Coast red zone.
With little time remaining on the game clock, senior kicker Eddie De LaCruz drilled a field goal as time expired to put the Red Devils ahead.
Williston carried that momentum heading into halftime into the third quarter.
On their first offensive possession, the Red Devils marched down into the Buccaneers' red zone behind runs from MacDonald, junior running back Jamari Williams and senior running back Jharez Williams.
Williams finished off the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown.
Just a couple of plays later, Williston got the ball back inside the Buccaneers' red zone again following an interception by senior linebacker Jonathan Moxley.
The Red Devils would build on their lead after MacDonald found the end zone again from 10 yards out for his second touchdown of the night.
"We've got some good running backs," Pruitt said. "We got five or six kids. I have total confidence in all of them."
Despite trailing by more than two scores, First Coast didn't go away quietly.
The Buccaneers quickly found the end zone with just over six minutes to play in the third period following a 19-yard touchdown run by Harris. This was set up by a long run by Harris plus a pass interference penalty.
Junior quarterback Mike Hill was also able to find Walker in the corner of the end zone for a short 3-yard pass to complete the two-point conversion and put the score at 39-30.
While the Buccaneers continued to battle, there comeback efforts would ultimately come up short, as Williston's two other scores would be enough to give the Red Devils a win.
One of those other touchdowns came from MacDonald, who picked up his third rushing score of the night in the fourth quarter.
As they now move forward into next week, Pruitt said consistency is something they need to still improve on.
"We need to work on being consistent," he said. "You know, we look great in spurts and then spurts we don't.
"It's still early. We got a lot better tonight on special teams from last week. We just got to keep making little improvements."
Up Next
Williston will look to make it three wins in a row when it hosts Land O' Lakes on Friday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
