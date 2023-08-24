Several words could be used to describe the 2022 season for Williston. A few that come to mind are surprising and special.
The Red Devils, guided by first-year head coach Robby Pruitt, finished with a (10-1) overall record, with their only loss coming in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of Wildwood.
Williston was arguably one of the top teams in Class 1R throughout last season – a complete turnaround for a program that was coming off of a (1-8) record in 2021 and its fifth straight year with a finish under .500.
As they now put last year behind them and prepare to take the field for the 2023 season, the expectations remain the same for the Red Devils.
“Win as many games as we can,” Pruitt said in a phone interview, adding that the goal is to get the postseason and secure home-field advantage.
Postseason wins are a focal point for Pruitt.
“It’s about the playoff wins more so than the regular season,” he said, adding that there is improvement to be made following an early exit in the postseason last year.
Key departures/players to watch for in 2023
If Williston hopes to make a deeper playoff run this season, it will have to do so without some key pieces from last year’s team.
The Red Devils lost a handful of seniors on both sides of the ball. This includes running back Kyree Edwards on offense.
Edwards, a University of North Carolina at Pembroke commit, rushed for a team-leading 1,718 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2022.
Also gone is Edariyon “Ed” Wesley, who saw time on both sides of the ball for Williston a year ago.
Wesley racked up 447 rushing yards – good for second-best on the team – and five touchdowns. He also had 54 yards receiving and one touchdown.
On the other side of the football, the Red Devils also lost defensive standouts Reyce Knauff and Trace Clemenzi. In July, Knauff (along with Edwards) signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his playing career at Tusculum University, where he will suit up as a linebacker this fall.
Pruitt said they lost “four or five” players on defense overall.
While Williston will be without several playmakers from last year’s team, the Red Devils do return a majority of their team from 2022.
According to Pruitt, Williston has nine players coming back on the offensive side of the ball and “five to six” on defense. This includes all five guys on the offensive line.
Also returning for his senior season is quarterback Shamon “Shooby” Coleman.
Coleman threw for over 800 yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago. He also added more than 170 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground.
One of the guys who will be lining up behind Coleman this year is junior Jamari Williams. Pruitt said Williams will play on both sides for the Red Devils this year, lining up at fullback and linebacker.
Also back on offense for Williston is senior Ja’mez Jamison, who Pruitt said will rotate with Williams at fullback this season.
Staying in the backfield, seniors Jharez Williams and Jace McDonald also return for the Red Devils. The two combined for close to 800 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in 2022.
“We got a lot back on offense,” Pruitt said.
Another player Pruitt also mentioned was Tranard “Nard” Roberts, who he said is an up-and-coming ninth-grader. Pruitt said Roberts will be a two-way player for Williston, lining up at running back and safety.
On top of the talent they get back on the field, the Red Devils also return “90%” of their staff from 2022, according to Pruitt. The only departure was the quarterback coach, who Pruitt said went to Union County to serve as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.
With a majority its players and staff back, it should be interesting to see just how far Williston will go in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.