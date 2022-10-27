Williston pitches fifth shutout of the season in win over Bronson

BRONSON — The Williston Red Devils were on the road this past week as they traveled to Bronson to take on the Eagles Friday night for their Homecoming game.
With a chill in the air, the players, cheerleaders, band and fans were ready to cheer on their undefeated Red Devils as they packed the stands. And whether it was through the air or on the ground, the Red Devils’ offense managed to rack up points. Williston would score 42 points in the first half, and the defense pitched another shutout (the Red Devils’ fifth this season) as Williston improved to (8-0) with a 42-0 victory.
After the Red Devils were able to jump out to a big lead in the first quarter, many junior varsity players found playing time as early as the second quarter.
Running back Kyree Edwards continued to rack up yards, with two carries for 86 yards rushing and one touchdown. Running back Jharez Williams had two carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. Jace McDonald had two carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Additionally, quarterback Shooby Coleman ran for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown while running back Edariyon “Ed” Wesley had three carries for 20 yards and one touchdown. JV fullback Jamari Williams had four carries for 55 yards, and JV halfback Omarian Walker also had three carries for 44 yards.
Coleman connected with wide receiver Jackson Islam for a 45-yard touchdown strike. Kicker Eddie De La Cruz continued his extra point string by going 6 for 6 with three kickoff touchbacks.
Williston played Hamilton County (Jasper) Tuesday in what was a makeup game from earlier in the season. The Red Devils will be back on the road to play the final game of the regular season in the battle for the Levy Cup against the Chiefland Indians on Friday, Nov. 4.
