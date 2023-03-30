WILLISTON — The Williston Red Devils football team knows one thing. Once a Red Devil, always a Red Devil.
Therefore, a considerable part of being a Williston football player is giving back to their team and the entire Red Devil Nation. And that is just what the players have done this offseason. Their involvement in the Williston community and commitment to future Red Devils have been their driving purpose for the past few months.
Williston’s offseason has consisted of various activities with Joyce Bullock Elementary School, Williston Elementary School and the Williston community.
The team participated in the Jingle Bell Jog, the Christmas Parade, Athletes in Action with the primary-age children at JBE, Early morning greeters for Car riders at WES and Jump Rope for Heart – just to name a few.
The players have found great joy in giving back to those who give so much the Red Devil football program in Williston. It’s not a task for these atheltes; it is a labor of love that allows them to connect and learn from those they serve. This creates a family dynamic at WMHS and with the community in Williston.
Head coach Robby Pruitt preaches service and commitment not just on the gridiron but off the field, as well. Investing in those around us builds character, community and leadership. This, in turn, will help the team succeed in what and where life takes them in the future.
