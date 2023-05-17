Williston falls short in Region 4-1A softball final

WILLISTON — Tuesday night's Region 4-1A softball final marked the third meeting between Williston and Dixie County this season.
And for the third time this year, it was the Bears that would ultimately get the best of the Red Devils again.
Dixie County (21-5, 3-0), behind a three-run sixth inning, defeated Williston (26-3), 5-3, to advance to next week's state semifinals in Clermont.
The loss snapped what was a 15-game win streak for the Red Devils.
"Playing against a quality opponent like that, you got to be able to hit and play good defense," Williston head coach Carl Williams said. "And tonight, we weren't able to do that."
"It hurts a lot," an emotional Williams said. "They (the girls) are in a lot of pain right now. But we'll build from this and come back next year and work at it again."
The Red Devils quickly found themselves in a jam in the top of the first after Dixie County loaded the bases with two outs following a single, intentional walk and walk. The Bears would wind up scoring their first run via a bases-loaded walk to freshman Jaicee Brown to put the score at 1-0.
However, Dixie County would only score one run in the inning, as Williston junior pitcher Nevaeh Hayes managed to get Bears' sophomore Mattie Cobb to pop-up for the third and final out.
"I contribute that to nerves," Williams said when asked the reasoning behind his pitcher's slow start on the mound, adding it being a big game also played a factor, too. "It took her a minute to gain her composer. Once she did, she kind of kept them (Dixie County) in place."
It didn't take long for the Red Devils to respond to Dixie County's fast start, as Williston took advantage of two errors by the Bears to take the lead in the bottom of the second.
The Red Devils' first run came after a bad throw at first allowed senior Livie Davis to score from second base. Williston would score its second run in the inning following a bad throw at third that allowed freshman Baylee Cribbs — who was attempting to steal third — to come home.
Trailing 2-1, Dixie County would respond to the Red Devils' two runs with an RBI single by Brown in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.
Entering the sixth inning, Williston found itself in yet another bases-loaded jam with two outs. However, this time around, the Red Devils weren't as fortunate.
The Bears would retake the lead after a three-run RBI double by senior Peyton Hatcher cleared the bases and put Dixie County back in front, 5-2.
Facing a three-run deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth, Williston wasn't going to go away quietly, though. The Red Devils would cut into their deficit following a RBI single by senior Raegan Geiger to put the score at 5-3.
"That's the one thing that we've prouded ourselves on this year," Williams said. "Anytime we fall behind, we've been able to put up a fight and score some runs."
The Red Devils' comeback efforts would ultimately end up falling short, as Williston went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to put the final score at 5-3.
Dixie County senior Bria Hinkle pitched a complete game for the Bears, striking out eight batters while also allowing three runs on five hits.
Meanwhile, Hayes also went the distance for the Red Devils, allowing five runs on eight hits as well as four walks. She also recorded six strikeouts.
With Williston's season now finished, the focus now shifts to 2024, which Williams said will be a "rebuilding year" for the Red Devils.
"I lose five seniors (Raegan Geiger, Cheyenne Boggs, Karley Jerrels, Livie Davis and Maci Vonderstrasse)," Williams said. "We'll have to bring some people up. We start from scratch all over again and see where we can go from there."
