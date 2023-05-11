Williston defeats Glades Day (Belle Glade) to win District 8-1A baseball championship

The Williston baseball team recently defeated Glades Day (Belle Glade), 6-3, to win the District 8-1A baseball championship on May 4 in Wildwood.
The two-seeded Red Devils fell behind early to the top-seeded Gators, trailing 3-0 heading into the third inning. However, Williston would go on to score four runs in the third and two more in the fourth inning to secure the three-run victory.
With the district championship victory, the Red Devils qualified for the state playoffs, earning the No. 4 seed in the Region 4-1A bracket. Williston traveled to Newberry to take on the top-seeded Panthers in a regional semifinal Wednesday night.
Note: Due to publication deadlines, the Levy Citizen was not able to post the final score of Wednesday’s regional semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.