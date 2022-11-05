Williston defeats Chiefland to cap off perfect regular season

CHIEFLAND — It was a matchup that plenty of people in Levy County had circled coming into and throughout this season.
And after a long wait, the Chiefland Indians and the Williston Red Devils finally went toe-to-toe Friday night at Wayne Pridgeon Stadium in Chiefland.
The two teams would trade punches early on in the contest. But ultimately, Williston, with the help of strong performances via the ground game and on defense, would pull away from Chiefland in the second half, winning by a final score of 57-28.
With the victory, the Red Devils cap off a perfect regular season, finishing (10-0) as they set their sites on the postseason.
"We didn't play well, but we played hard," first-year Williston head coach Robby Pruitt said. "We played about as bad as you could play in the first half and still (were) fortunate enough to be ahead in that game."
"I'm just proud of our kids for how hard they played," he said.
The game didn't start out the way the Red Devils were hoping for. After working the ball into Indians' territory on its opening drive, Williston quarterback Shooby Coleman was intercepted by Chiefland defensive back Anthony Blackman, who laid out for the pick.
The Indians (6-2) couldn't establish any rhythm offensively, punting the football back to the Red Devils. Williston, however, would turn the football over again after a fumble was recovered by Chiefland.
With the ball on the Red Devils' 23-yard line, the Indians would then cough it up, giving Williston the ball right back. This time, however, the Red Devils would take advantage of the turnover, as running back Kyree Edwards broke lose for a 74-yard touchdown run to put Williston on top, 6-0, early on following an unsuccessful two-point try.
"He's a really strong runner," Pruitt said. "They were really loading up outside. So, we had to take advantage of what they were giving us."
Chiefland would put together a few run plays of its own on its next offensive possession before quarterback Michael Tovine connected with athlete Clint Thomas on a roughly 30-yard touchdown pass. The Indians were also unsuccessful on their two-point conversion, which left the score even.
After starting out with good field position, the Red Devils would work back into Chiefland territory and find the end zone again thanks to an Edwards' 6-yard touchdown run on a direct snap to put Williston back ahead.
On their next offensive drive, the Indians would find themselves back on the Red Devils' side of the field after a pass interference call moved the ball to the Williston 30-yard line. But the drive would end after Thomas was picked off by Red Devils' cornerback Javon Brown.
"Early on in the game, that's just simple miscues," first-year Chiefland head coach James Corbin said of his team's turnovers Friday night. "We one hundred percent have to fix those things."
Williston would once again take advantage of the turnover after Coleman found wide receiver Jackson Islam wide open in the middle of the field for a roughly 60-yard touchdown pass. A made extra point pushed the Red Devils' lead to 20-6.
But again, Chiefland answered with a score of its own. This touchdown would come via a roughly 30-yard pass by Tovine to athlete Dakota Fisher, who was wide open down the Indians' sideline. A 3-yard run by fullback Junior Brown on a two-point conversion would cut Chiefland's deficit to six just before half.
Edwards would set up Williston at the Indians' 35-yard line with a little over 20 seconds remaining in the first half after a long run. However, the Red Devils would get no points before half after Coleman was called for intentional grounding for trying to spike the ball to the ground, which resulted in a loss of down.
On its first offensive drive of the second half, Chiefland was able to get into the Williston red zone following a pass interference on fourth down. After working down to the Red Devils' 2-yard line, Thomas would find the end zone on a quarterback sneak. A successful two-point conversion by Brown put the Indians ahead, 22-20.
"Our team is full of fighters," Corbin said. "We face adversity. It's no stranger to us. We get down, we don't roll over. We're going to continue to fight."
But Williston would waste no time responding to the score, as Edwards found the end zone from eight yards out on a toss play for his third touchdown of the night. Edwards would convert the two-point try on a direct snap to give the Red Devils the lead back.
Looking to keep Chiefland's next offensive drive going, Tovine was pressured on a third and long and had his pass deflected and intercepted by Williston's Jatavon Jenkins, putting the Red Devils at the Indians' 6-yard line.
A holding call would negate a touchdown run, but Coleman was able to connect with Islam again on a 10-yard touchdown pass after dropping the ball scrambling before finding his wide receiver. A 3-yard run by fullback Jamari Williams on a two-point conversion put Williston ahead, 36-22.
Chiefland's offense would find some momentum on its next possession. The Indians found themselves in a fourth and one on the Red Devils' 13-yard line as time expired in the third quarter. Williston's defense would stand stall, as Chiefland turned it over on downs.
The Red Devils would give the ball right back to the Indians, as Williston couldn't get anything established offensively. Chiefland got into another fourth down situation on its next drive but would convert after Tovine connected with Thomas on a 14-yard pass. With the ball inside the Red Devils' red zone, Fisher would reverse the field and score from nine yards out to put the score at 36-28 following a failed two-point conversion.
This would go on to be the Indians' final points of the night, as Williston would score 21 unanswered in the game's final two minutes. The first of these points came via a 28-yard touchdown pass by Coleman to Brown on fourth down.
On Chiefland's next drive following the touchdown, the Red Devils' Nicholas Washington was able to recover a fumble after the ball went by Thomas, who was not expecting the snap. Edwards would find the end zone from six yards out to capitalize off the turnover.
Williston would find the end zone one more time on the night thanks to a Brown interception that he took all the way back to put the game's final score at 57-28.
"Offensively, we have to stop making mistakes," Corbin said. "Just taking care of the football. That's the biggest thing."
"Whenever we play assignment football, we execute really well," he said. "We still moved the ball well tonight. We put points on the board. It's the other things that we need to focus on."
Pruitt, who has guided the Red Devils to 10 wins so far this season, said he wasn't sure "what to expect" when taking over the Williston job.
"I was here 23 years ago, and I knew everything," he said. "Now, there's schools I've never heard of. I didn't know anything about anybody. I just knew we had a lot of work to do. Our kids have worked their butt off this summer."
Up Next:
Chiefland and Williston will now await their seedings for the playoffs, which begin Friday, Nov. 11. Brackets and final rankings are set to be released Sunday by the FHSAA.
