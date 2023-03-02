Williston cruises past Franklin County, advances to first state title game

LAKELAND — The Williston boys basketball team will play for a state championship for the first time in program history.
The comes after the one-seeded Red Devils defeated fourth-seeded Franklin County, 54-37, in Wednesday night's Class 1A state semifinals at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
Three players scored in double figures for Williston, which managed to build its lead to as many as 16 points in the second half. Juniors Quincy Parker and Kyler Lamb both had a team-high 13 points for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, junior Javon Brown added 12 points, as well.
Williston, which has now won seven in a row, will face three-seeded Chipley in the state championship on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. This game will also be held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
