WILLISTON — The 4S Land O’ Lakes Gators rolled into Williston on Friday, Sept. 8, looking to extend their winning streak to three games. The Red Devils were also looking to extend a win streak of their own and remain unbeaten on the young season.
The game opened with a three-and-out from the Gators. This was followed up with a well-balanced drive by the Red Devils for the opening score on what was Senior Night for Williston.
Land O’ Lakes was looking to even the score on its second offensive series. Instead, the Red Devils were able to force a turnover after senior Jace McDonald intercepted a pass and returned it for a pick-six.
Williston would capitalize on the two-point conversion following a Gators’ penalty to put the score at 15-0.
Going into the second quarter, the Red Devils continued to control the game behind a balanced offensive and defensive attack. Land O’ Lakes would get its first and only score of the contest near the end of the period, putting the score at 36-7 by halftime.
Williston carried its first-half performance into the final two quarters of the game, as even some younger players got playing time.
The Red Devils went on to defeat the Gators by a final score of, 43-7, to improve to (3-0) on the year.
“This was a big test for us,” second-year coach Robby Pruitt said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we saw our players out there becoming more physical, and that’s a good thing – as well as sending our seniors off with a win on Senior Night.”
Williston will travel to Dunnellon this week to take on the Tigers. The game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12 at Dunnellon High School. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
